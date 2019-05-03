Joey Pelupessy sets Sheffield Wednesday target for next season ahead of QPR match

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy says finishing the season with a win against QPR on Sunday will keep the good feeling alive into the summer for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls could rise to 9th in the Championship table if they are able to win against Rangers at Hillsborough in the lunchtime kick off, which would cap a fine second half of the campaign for Steve Bruce’s side.

Owls' Joey Pelupessy. Pic Steve Ellis.

And leaving the fans with smiles on their faces before a few months without league football is a big motivation to secure three points, according to Pelupessy.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match,the Dutchman said: “It’s really important (to finish with a win) because it will leave a good feeling for the team and it is important to finish the season well and be in the top ten.

“I think that’s a good result if you see the whole season, so it will be good to finish it well on Sunday against QPR.

“Of course it is a great opportunity, I don’t think it’s only about the opponent but you play at home the last game of the season and finishing it good is really important. There is no easy opponent in the Championship, but for the fans it is important.

Sheffield Wednesday loanees Achraf Lazaar and Josh Onomah doubts for QPR clash

“It’s a bit early for the last game to be coming now because we have been in really good form in the last weeks and months so if we had five games to go or more we could maybe finish higher. We did well and we want to finish well.”

Pelupessy has returned to the Owls’ starting team in recent weeks after a brief spell out of the side and put in impressive performances against Norwich and Bristol City.

And the 25-year-old says the marked improvement in Wednesday’s performances as a squad will be clear against QPR, especially in comparison to October’s 3-0 defeat at Loftus Road.

“There’s a big difference if you see us in October or November and then see us now, that’s a positive,” he said. “That’s a good thing and hopefully we can do it next season as well but from the start.

“It was a tough game away but I think we need to carry on with what we have been doing in the last few weeks.

“The last game the first half was not good if you compare it with games in recent weeks but if we do the same and work together, work hard and try to play football then we have a good chance for a good result.”