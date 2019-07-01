Joe Wildsmith opens up on his Sheffield Wednesday future

Rumours were rife that the Millers, relegated from the Championship last season, wanted to sign Wildsmith this summer.

But despite making just two first-team appearances in Owls colours during the 2018/19 campaign, Wildsmith is determined to remain at Hillsborough and has vowed to fight for a place in Steve Bruce's starting XI.

Wildsmith, a graduate of the Owls' youth system, told The Star: "The first I heard about Rotherham was when it flew around Twitter and in the press.

"But I'm at Sheffield Wednesday and that is where my focus is now. I have got three years left on my contract and that's my focus.

"People can talk and say this and that and say I'm going to go to Rotherham but for me I'm at Sheffield Wednesday and I am going to give it 100 per cent."

Sheffield-born Wildsmith burst on to the scene in August 2015, making his Wednesday debut in their cup victory over Mansfield Town. He has represented the Owls 48 times but slipped to third choice last season behind Keiren Westwood and Cameron Dawson.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith

On the possibility of leaving Wednesday in this transfer window, he said: "I’ll see how the season goes and how the next few weeks go.

“For me, the focus is to try and see what happens here at Sheffield Wednesday.

“After that, who knows. But for me, I want to be here. I want to be fighting for a position and if that doesn’t happen, we’ll see what happens.

"But I can’t say I want to leave or anything like that, because I don’t. I want to be at Sheffield Wednesday and fight for my place."

Wildsmith is relishing the prospect of battling it out with Westwood, who has signed a two-year Wednesday deal, and Dawson for the No 1 berth next season.

He said: "It will be good to go into the new season with all three of us fighting and pushing each other. That's only going to benefit Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the day.

"I got a taste of first-team football a couple of seasons ago and every footballer wants to play games.