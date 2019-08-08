Jacob Murphy reveals why he decided to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Newcastle United
Jacob Murphy is confident the Owls can be in the Championship promotion shake-up after completing his season long-loan switch from Premier League side Newcastle United.
The exciting winger, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, said: "It is a big club and they have been there or thereabouts in the play-offs and a few seasons ago were pushing for promotion.
"That's the aim of the club and I want to be playing in a team that is pushing the right side of the table."
Wednesday beat off rival second-tier interest to bring in the 24-year-old on a temporary basis.
"There was a bit of interest in me," acknowledged Murphy. "I had a big decision on my hands about where to go.
"I spoke to people around me and and then I had a good conversation with Bully [Lee Bullen, interim boss]. I think hearing what they had to say it made my decision easier to join Sheffield Wednesday."
Murphy can operate in a number of positions, including on the wing or up front.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
But the former England Under-21 international insists he does not mind where he plays.
Murphy said: "I can play on the left or right. I don't mind as long as I am on the field and I have got an opportunity and platform to give everything I can."
On his qualities, he said: "Pace is a key part in my role but I bring other qualities alongside that. I like to score and create goals. Hopefully I can do well."
Murphy, who will wear shirt number 14, says he is looking forward to fighting it out for a regular starting spot.
"Competition is really healthy and if you haven't got it people get complacent and people lose their standards," he said. "When you know you have got good players there who can easily take your position, it makes you work a lot harder."