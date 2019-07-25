'I've been totally selfish' – Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce opens up on exit to Newcastle United
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has spoken out over his controversial exit from Sheffield Wednesday last week, which left the Owls managerless just two weeks and a half weeks before the start of the new season.
The 58-year-old was snapped up by the Magpies on a three-year-deal, but the Owls were – and still are – aggrieved by the manner in which the switch occured, and the compensation fee paid by the Premier League side.
Speaking about the exit at a press conference, Bruce said: “I’ve been totally selfish. I feel for the players, the staff and everyone at Sheffield Wednesday, but I had to have a crack at this. I think I’ve got the tools to take this club forward.”
The former Hull City boss also scoffed at suggestions he would be a mere 'puppet' for owner Mike Ashley, and claimed: “I’m not going to be anybody’s ‘yes’ man, I’m too long in the tooth for that. I’ve heard it said that I’m a puppet, but I’m not Mike Ashley’s bagman or anything else.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“I’m my own man. All I ask is to be given a chance. Whoever was sitting here would find it difficult, Rafa had quite phenomenal, unbelievable support from the fans, and they are big shoes to fill. But let me have a crack.”
Wednesday are still in the process of acquiring a new manager for the upcoming campaign, with the likes of Gary Rowett, Chris Hughton, and Tony Pulis believed to be among the lead candidates.