"It's the worst thing to ever happen to football!" Sheffield Wednesday fans react to the prospect of VAR in the Championship
The implementation of Video Assistant Referees – or VAR as it is more commonly known – into English football has made its way into the national conversation.
While the debate surrounding the accuracy of the technology, how it is used and in which way it is used looks likely to continue, Jonathan Woodgate’s assertion that it should be brought in for Championship matches prompted an interesting response from Sheffield-based former referees chief Keith Hackett.
Hackett claimed the technology should be implemented in Championship matches as soon as possible, with the caveats that the authorities make public the percentage accuracy of the technology and that fans are allowed to see the footage within the stadium.
Sheffield Wednesday fans responded largely in disagreement with the 75-year-old, who has been a long-time advocate of the use of technology in football officiating.
One fan went as far to say he would ‘never go to a match again’ if VAR was used in Wednesday matches.