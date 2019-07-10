"It's my childhood dream": Sheffield Wednesday complete signing of Julian Borner

Julian Borner has signed for Sheffield Wednesday

The 28-year-old former Germany youth international played in last night’s pre-season win against Shrewsbury alongside fellow new signings Kadeem Harris and Moses Odubajo, who’s registration with the EFL is yet to be ratified due to the club’s ongoing soft transfer embargo.

Borner, who was captain at 2.Bundesliga outfit Arminia Bielefeld before his contract ran out in June, said that signing for Wednesday fulfils a lifelong ambition.

“Moving to England is my childhood dream and now I’m 28 years old, I’m here,” he said.

“I’m so happy that I can now take this next step in my career here in England at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s unbelievable.

“My dream is to play in the Premier League but it feels a long way away just now, we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“The league will be competitive and a lot of teams will be fighting for promotion. I’m ready for the Championship, it’s new but I’m happy for taking on the challenge.”

Borner turned down the opportunity to sign for Norwich two years ago, but believes the time is right for his young family to make the move to England. He also turned down approaches from several German clubs this summer.

He described what Owls fans should expect from him, saying he believes the style of play in the Championship will suit him: “I’m an absolute fighter. I want to win every ball and have a good header and I can score goals, too.

“I was captain at Bielefeld and I speak with the other guys on the pitch. I see myself as a leader in Germany, over here I may need a little more time but that’s my goal.

“The Championship is more physical on the pitch and it should suit my game. That’s the most different thing to the football in Germany. Over there we prefer to play a short passing game, not very direct.