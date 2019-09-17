"It’s my boyhood club": Highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday midfielder signs new deal

Highly-rated teenage midfielder Alex Hunt has extended his stay with Sheffield Wednesday, agreeing a deal that could see him stay at the club until 2021.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 17:09 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago

The Owls under-23 captain has been at Wednesday since the age of seven and made his first-team debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last season.

Speaking to the club website, Hunt said: “I’m delighted, it’s my boyhood club.

“My dad was buzzing, it was his birthday when I got offered the new contract! It’s a massive thing for me, my younger brother and my family who are all Wednesdayites.

“To sign my first professional contract was good but to get a new contract this early is a confidence boost for me to kick on.

“I came here at seven and signed my first professional deal when I was 17, it’s about getting near that first team now or going out on loan to develop my career.”

Not one to rest on his laurels, the 19-year-old outlined his determination to add to his first-team appearances: “I think I’ve progressed well since my first team debut which was a big moment for me.

“There’s a lot of distractions in football but you have to really get your head down and focus if you want to be in this game.

Owls youngster Alex Hunt has agreed a new contract.

“I want to get around the first team. We’ve got a new manager which is a good chance to impress, I’ve not trained with him yet, but I really look forward to it if I do.”