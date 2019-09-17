"It’s my boyhood club": Highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday midfielder signs new deal
Highly-rated teenage midfielder Alex Hunt has extended his stay with Sheffield Wednesday, agreeing a deal that could see him stay at the club until 2021.
The Owls under-23 captain has been at Wednesday since the age of seven and made his first-team debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last season.
Speaking to the club website, Hunt said: “I’m delighted, it’s my boyhood club.
“My dad was buzzing, it was his birthday when I got offered the new contract! It’s a massive thing for me, my younger brother and my family who are all Wednesdayites.
“To sign my first professional contract was good but to get a new contract this early is a confidence boost for me to kick on.
“I came here at seven and signed my first professional deal when I was 17, it’s about getting near that first team now or going out on loan to develop my career.”
Not one to rest on his laurels, the 19-year-old outlined his determination to add to his first-team appearances: “I think I’ve progressed well since my first team debut which was a big moment for me.
“There’s a lot of distractions in football but you have to really get your head down and focus if you want to be in this game.
“I want to get around the first team. We’ve got a new manager which is a good chance to impress, I’ve not trained with him yet, but I really look forward to it if I do.”