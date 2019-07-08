"It's like when we signed Barry Bannan": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Josh McEachran link
Former Brentford midfielder and free agent Josh McEachran joined up with Sheffield Wednesday on their pre-season training camp in Portugal over the weekend.
The 26-year-old, who was lauded as a future England superstar when he burst onto the scene as a teenager at Chelsea, may take the field in a Wednesday shirt during tomorrow’s training match with Shrewsbury Town.
A youth international of 38 caps across five age groups, McEachran found himself caught up in Chelsea’s controversial loan network by the age of 19 before finding a home at Brentford, where he played 90 times in four seasons.
Reaction to McEachran’s possible signing drew a mixed response (below) from Owls supporters on social media, with some drawing comparisons between his situation and that of fan’s favourite Barry Bannan when he signed in 2015.