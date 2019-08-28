"It's happened again!": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to their Carabao Cup win over Rotherham United
A last-gasp winner from Atdhe Nuhiu was enough to put Sheffield Wednesday through to the third round of the League Cup for the first time since the 2015/16 season.
By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 22:08
After a match that proved a difficult watch for both sets of fans, a sold-out Wednesday allocation went crazy after yet another late winner against the Millers, and the reaction on social media was suitably excitable.