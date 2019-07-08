"It's about team spirit": Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts ahead of training match with Sheffield Wednesday
Speaking ahead of their pre-season friendly with Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, the manager of Shrewsbury Town has said their warm weather training camp in Portugal is an opportunity to ‘build relationships’ ahead of the season.
Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Sam Ricketts said his team have already been training for a fortnight and that their week’s training camp is vital for the Shrews’ chances this season.
The two teams will match up at the Estadio da Nora in Albufeira tomorrow from 7pm. The 2,000-capacity ground is open to the public and The Star will be there to cover all the action.
Ricketts said: “I put it back so we’d been in training for two weeks before going.
“The idea is there were more fresh faces in so when we’re away spending seven or eight days together we’ll be living in each other’s pockets.
“It was getting as much as a group together.”
The Shrews have added no fewer than seven new faces to their squad, many of whom are likely to feature in tomorrow’s match.
“They say team spirit and team bonding which gets bandied around a lot, but really it’s personal relationships,” Ricketts said.
“Getting to understand each other, getting to understand more about each player – their partners, kids, things like that which brings people together and builds that relationship.
“Then with that comes a culture that will pass over on to the pitch.”