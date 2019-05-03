Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce says fans have reason to be optimistic in the summer transfer window despite insisting the club will not spend “millions and millions” on players.

The Owls boss met with owner Dejphon Chansiri this week to discuss the club’s plans for the summer window as Wednesday prepare for a number of changes to the playing squad.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Bruce has already offered a new playing deal to Keiren Westwood, while Daniel Pudil confirmed his exit from the club in a post on social media.

The players are two of nine out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the campaign, with contract talks - and possible negotiations over permanent moves for current loan players – expected to take place in the coming days.

Wednesday chief Bruce told the media: “We had a really good meeting the other day, his vision as always is that he wants to get the club in the Premier League.

“That’s what he shares with all of us, we’ve got a big summer ahead and some big decisions to be made in the next two or three days.

Out of contract Daniel Pudil posts emotional farewell message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

“It’s fair to say we are not going to be spending millions and millions and millions. So I think most people, when they get to know the truth of what we have got and what we haven’t got, they come to understand it better.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, it’s a time for change. They have come close twice this group of players and unfortunately they have all grown a little bit older together. I think we need some younger, fresher legs into the squad and that’ll happen.”

Loan players Michael Hector, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Josh Onomah are all due to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

But four-time promotion winner Bruce insists he wants to get his house in order before moving for any new players.

“We’re starting to crack ahead but I think it’s only right before I mention names is to speak to them and I think it’s only right that I do that,” Bruce said.

“I haven’t spoken to any of the players really apart from Westwood concerning contracts. Their agents have been ringing of course but I only thought it was right to put that to one side while we were still going for promotion or getting in the play-offs.”