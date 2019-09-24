"It could have been so different": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to their defeat to Everton
Sheffield Wednesday missed a host of chances as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Premier League Everton at Hillsborough.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 22:18 pm
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 22:19 pm
Two Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals within the first ten minutes put the Owls behind the eight ball and spurned opportunities from Sam Winnall, Dominic Iorfa and others cost Wednesday greatly.
Fans filing out of the ground gave the Wednesday players an ovation and the reaction on social media has been a measured one, with many fans appreciating the fighting spirit shown by the Owls after that first ten minutes.