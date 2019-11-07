'It is about Sheffield Wednesday and my players trying to put on a performance to get us three points' - Garry Monk plays down his reunion with Swansea City

The Wednesday boss will always have a huge soft spot for the Swans, having played for and managed the Welsh club.

Swansea gave Monk his first big managerial break in February 2014 and he repaid their faith by guiding the club to Premier League safety with one match to spare.

Monk, in his first full campaign as boss, masterminded doubles against Manchester United and Arsenal as they secured a best ever finish of eighth position with a record points tally.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the former Swans captain was sacked in December 2015 after a miserable run of just one victory in 11 league outings.

"Swansea was a massive influence on my career," said Monk. "It was the most successful period of my career as a player, and as a manager it was an unbelievable experience. I went in with no experience whatsoever, had to learn on the go, in the Premier League and tried to make a success of that.

"The majority of the management went really well, apart from the very end. But that was a big learning curve, and set me up for the years (as a manager) I have had since then."

Monk oversaw Birmingham City's two draws with Swansea last term.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk

"From a personal point of view, you look at these sort of games because you had that personal association with them," said Monk, who has also managed Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

"I still know a lot of the people there, a lot of the young players were coming through when I was there. I remember as a player the young kids coming through, then towards the end, as a manager, young lads training with us.

"But in terms of the game, it’s got nothing to do with me. It’s about Sheffield Wednesday and my players trying to put on a performance to get us three points. That’s all I am focused on.

"Of course, it’s great my history with that club, but that’s got nothing to do with this game. My approach is to win the game."

Few observers tipped Swansea to be in the promotion mix at the start of the season.

But Steve Cooper's men have surpassed all expectations and currently occupy lie in fourth position, just two points off top spot.

Monk said: "With all the turbulence that has gone at the club (Swansea) over the last couple of years, Trevor Burch and Leon Britton, moving into that sporting director role, that’s a couple of safe pair of hands.

"Leon knows the club, Trevor has a great expertise with what he does, and they have steadied the ship off the pitch, which was what was needed. That’s then allowed the manager to come in, and had a fantastic start.

"I don’t know him personally, but I have come across him a few times. He seems very switched on and is relishing the opportunity.

"The new manager has changed a few things from last season, but the principles are exactly the same.

"We have worked on their strengths, but the main thing is focus mostly on us."

Wednesday sit seventh in the standings after picking up just one win from their last four matches. Although their run of fixtures has been tricky, the Owls should have taken more than five points out of a possible 12. They inexplicably threw away a one-goal lead at Blackburn Rovers last weekend, conceding twice in three minutes late on.

"You try to fight for consistency and I think in the nine league games that I have had, we have had a consistent level of performance," said Monk, who is expected to restore Barry Bannan to his midfield following the Scotland international's recovery from an ankle injury. "It takes to improve certain things, you correct mistakes along the way, but I have been delighted with the players.