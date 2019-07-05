Is this the Sheffield Wednesday away shirt for the 2019/20 season?
Tongues have been set wagging across the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase after pictures of what is believed to be this season’s away kit were leaked online.
By Alex Miller
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 12:47
The green design, which has received a mixed reception from supporters, is in-keeping with promotional material circulated by the club across social media in recent days.
It is understood that the club had hoped to launch the kit at last weekend’s ‘Owls in the Park’ event, but that it had been held up.
If the shirt is confirmed as this season’s away strip, it would be the club’s first predominantly green design since the 1980s.