We’re still in May and already Sheffield Wednesday look like they are making moves to rebuild for a promotion challenge next season under Steve Bruce.

The Owls are understood to be clocing in on the signing of Julian Börner with the Arminia Bielefeld captain in talks regarding a move to Hillsborough. Understandably fans get excited when a new face comes through the door and this case was no exception. Here’s how Wednesday fans reacted to the news.