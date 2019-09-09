"I'd sooner have Monk anyway": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to the likely move of Danny Cowley to Huddersfield Town
A week is a long time in football. This time seven days ago the Lincoln City managerial partnership of Danny and Nicky Cowley were favourites to take over the vacant managerial position at Sheffield Wednesday.
Garry Monk was the man tasked with steering the Owls closer to the promised land and having reportedly turned down Huddersfield Town in search of ‘the perfect opportunity’ last week, the Cowleys look set to u-turn their way to the John Smith’s Stadium.
Fittingly, their first match in charge of the Terriers could come against Wednesday this weekend, as former Leeds boss Monk looks forward to his Owls dugout debut in the Yorkshire derby.
The news has been met with a mixture of surprise and ambivalence by Wednesdayites, many of whom seem content with Monk as their man.