"I'd rather have Fiona Bruce": Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce rumours
Newcastle United supporters have reacted angrily to reports that Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is being lined up to replace Rafael Benitez at St James Park.
Bruce, who joined Wednesday in February and led a resurgence that saw them challenge for a play-off spot before finishing 12th, is the bookies’ favourite for the job.
After his side’s pre-season win over Shrewsbury last night, the former Manchester United captain laughed off the rumours, telling The Star: “It's new to me. God only knows what happened on Tuesday afternoon. There seemed to be an upsurge (in the betting) from somewhere.
“John Terry was favourite (for the job) yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before so who knows. As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog!"
Both Owls and Newcastle fans have been quick to voice their concern online, with one Toon Army member claiming he would “rather have Fiona Bruce” as manager.
A selection of the Newcastle fans’ responses are below.