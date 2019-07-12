'I'd hate to see him go to Newcastle' – Ex-Sunderland star urges Sheffield Wednesday's Steve Bruce to turn down Magpies
Former Sunderland star Darren Bent has urged Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce to remain at Hillsborough, amid reports that the 58-year-old has already agreed terms to become Newcastle United's new manager.
Reports this morning suggested that the Owls boss travelled to the north east yesterday, in order to hold talks with the Magpies while the two club's hammered out a compensation agreement.
Speaking to Football Insider (via the Shields Gazette), Bent gave his verdict on the situation, and contended: “He’s in a stable situation. This season I think they’ll (Wednesday) be up there challenging, they’ve got a brilliant fan base, got some good players and they’ll be in contention for promotion.
“Who knows, the opportunity (to manage Newcaslte) might come around again. I think he’s a good manager, I just worry for Steve Bruce that considering he’s only been at Sheffield Wednesday for not even a year.”
The ex-England striker, who starred for the Black Cats under Bruce, continued: “I’d hate to see him go to Newcastle. He’d get off to a bit of a rocky start, the fans would be on his back, then they start bringing in the Mackem connection, and then all of a sudden it doesn’t last.
“If I was Steve Bruce I’d say ‘Thank you very much’, but stay at Sheffield Wednesday.”
The Magpies could be set to announce Bruce as their manager this afternoon, with reports suggesting that they're eager to appoint a successor to Rafael Benitez as soon a possible, in order to crack on with pre-season preparations.