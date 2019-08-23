'I would have him back in a heartbeat': Sheffield Wednesday fans want reunion with this fans' favourite
Sheffield Wednesday favourite Glenn Loovens departed Sunderland on Thursday - and most Owls fans were left signing from the same hymn sheet.
The Dutchman joined the Black Cats last summer, leaving Hillsborough after five years as a popular figure on-and-off the pitch.
And with the 35-year-old now without a club, the Owls faithful are keen to see Loovens make an emotional return in a coaching capacity.
Here are just some of the comments from social media:
@SergejOdstrom: Every coach has praised him, he would be a great choice for u23s and maybe a defensive coach? Bring him in!
@stevenboswell82: I would have him back in a heartbeat as a coach. Respected highly by all at the club and the fans too
@gerrybaby31: Be a good shout for the youngsters. Don’t think he’s experienced enough to be Bully’s number 2.
@dannygeez23: Would love him back at the club.
@OR19922: Crossed my mind as soon as I saw he had had his contract ripped up. Would be a welcome addition.
@markyoungerswfc: We lost 2 coaches so him and a more experienced one makes sense to me, another body who knows the club and has the knowledge as well as the respect from the players and fans, no brainier
@MrPaulPashley: He’d be a GREAT addition to the backroom staff and helping Bullen.
@throapham1960: Can we stop being sentimental. We need the right people that will do the job expected of them, it’s great until it goes wrong and then they lose the ‘halo’ forever