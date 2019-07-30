'I would have hated to play against him' - Lee Bullen hails Sheffield Wednesday new boy Kadeem Harris

Winger Harris was snapped up on a free transfer by Wednesday after he left Cardiff City at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, has shone in the pre-season friendlies and is in the frame to make his Owls debut in their season opener against Reading on Saturday.

Bullen, a centre-half during his playing days, said: "He just scares full-backs. He's the type of player when I played that I would have hated to play against him.

Kadeem Harris has caught the eye in pre-season

"He has got that vital ingredient of pace in the modern game and I think it is something over the last three or four seasons at Sheffield Wednesday that we have been lacking a little bit.

"He has brought that in and Moses [Odubajo] has got similar sort of pace and big Dom [Iorfa] when he starts galloping is a sight to behold so we have got a bit more legs in the squad now. We can balance it when we need that injection of pace and energy when we have days where we are going to have to be a little more pragmatic against good opposition."

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullen is happy with how quickly Harris has adapted to his new surroundings.

"Kadeem has come in and he has settled in really well with the group," he said. "All the lads have taken to him really well and he showed in the second half against Espanyol - and in other pre-season games - the type of spark he can bring to the squad."

Harris, Odubajo and Julian Börner have moved to Hillsborough this summer, but Bullen admits he is keen to bring in further reinforcements. He still thinks the Owls need a centre-half, midfielder and winger.

He said: "We would love to make one or two more additions but we know where we are on the financial side of things. We are out of the soft embargo so that is a bonus.