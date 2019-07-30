'I would have hated to play against him' - Lee Bullen hails Sheffield Wednesday new boy Kadeem Harris
Caretaker manager Lee Bullen is confident that summer signing Kadeem Harris will add an extra dimension to the Owls going forward this season.
Winger Harris was snapped up on a free transfer by Wednesday after he left Cardiff City at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, has shone in the pre-season friendlies and is in the frame to make his Owls debut in their season opener against Reading on Saturday.
Bullen, a centre-half during his playing days, said: "He just scares full-backs. He's the type of player when I played that I would have hated to play against him.
"He has got that vital ingredient of pace in the modern game and I think it is something over the last three or four seasons at Sheffield Wednesday that we have been lacking a little bit.
"He has brought that in and Moses [Odubajo] has got similar sort of pace and big Dom [Iorfa] when he starts galloping is a sight to behold so we have got a bit more legs in the squad now. We can balance it when we need that injection of pace and energy when we have days where we are going to have to be a little more pragmatic against good opposition."
Bullen is happy with how quickly Harris has adapted to his new surroundings.
"Kadeem has come in and he has settled in really well with the group," he said. "All the lads have taken to him really well and he showed in the second half against Espanyol - and in other pre-season games - the type of spark he can bring to the squad."
Harris, Odubajo and Julian Börner have moved to Hillsborough this summer, but Bullen admits he is keen to bring in further reinforcements. He still thinks the Owls need a centre-half, midfielder and winger.
He said: "We would love to make one or two more additions but we know where we are on the financial side of things. We are out of the soft embargo so that is a bonus.
"Even without a full-time manager being announced, we are working in a positive manner towards where we want to go and doing what is right for the football club."