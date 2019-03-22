When Rolando Aarons steps over the white line to play for Sheffield Wednesday, he knows he has to meet the pressure of his own high standards by putting in a good performance.

Pleasing his team mates, manager and parent club Newcastle United are secondary for the 24-year-old, who is at Hillsborough on loan until the end of the season.

Owls Rolando Aarons runs at the Rovers defence. Pic Steve Ellis.

Aarons, who signed for Steve Bruce on deadline day, has so far made nine appearances for the Owls and netted his first goal for the club in their last mid-week match at Bolton Wanderers.

And while the tricky winger was hungry for his first Wednesday goal, he says getting valuable match minutes have been a key part of his time at the club.

He told the Star: “I have a team around me. If I don't think I played good, I don't care if they think I played good. I want to feel satisfied with myself.

“It’s been a massive boost for me to play regularly. It obviously helps to get match fit and it’s difficult to pick up match fitness when you are only playing ten or 15 minutes.

“I feel stronger going into every game so it’s helping me to perform.”

Wednesday is Aarons’ third club in just over a year after previously being sent on loan to Verona and Liberec last season.

And even though he’s away from the action at Newcastle, he knows the Magpies are keeping an eye on him as he’s been in contact with both Rafa Benitez and his team mates at St James’ Park.

“The gaffer has messaged me a few times over the past year to check when I have been out on loan,” he said “I keep in contact with the players and me and [DeAndre] Yedlin are really close and speak quite a bit.

“I'd like to hope they’re keeping tabs on me, I've been there a long time, it's nice they still think about me.”