"I don't know who Garry Monk is": Leeds United forward's startling admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ezgjan Alioski claims he did not know who Garry Monk is when speaking ahead of his Leeds United side's trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The North Macedonia international, who arrived in west Yorkshire just six weeks after Monk’s departure as Whites manager back in 2017, admitted he was largely unaware of the 40-year-old when speaking ahead of the two clubs’ derby clash on Saturday.

What’s more, Alioski seemed to dismiss talk of Monk’s positive start at his new club, suggesting his side would be prepared for anything he has to throw at them thanks to the acumen of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“To be honest I don’t know who is Garry Monk and I don’t watch the coach and what he is doing and what start he has had,” he said.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know what a team we are, I know what a coach we have and how important he is for this team and he will prepare us like every game, so I will have a lot of information about Sheffield from my staff that I have here and it doesn’t matter what Garry Monk will prepare against us.

“I will have a lot of information from Bielsa so I will prepare good for this Yorkshire derby.”

Alioski’s side – the bookies’ pre-season favourites to win the division after a late fall from the play-off places last time out – arrive at Hillsborough one point and one spot ahead of third-placed Wednesday in a sardine-tin top half of the Championship.

And the 27-year-old was in bullish mood when asked whether his side have what it takes to end the unbeaten league start Monk has made to life at Wednesday HQ.

Garry Monk spent a season as Leeds United manager in 2016/17.

Speaking after their late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Preston on Tuesday, he said: “I think Sheffield know what it will be like and it will not be easy for them.

“If we play like this [against Preston], how we play always with this high level, it’s only if we score the first two chances, then I think for Sheffield it will be difficult.