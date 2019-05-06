Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has revealed that the reason he rested Barry Bannan in Sunday’s defeat against QPR was due to the midfielder’s disciplinary record.

Bannan missed the end of season clash as Bruce decided not to risk the chance of the Owls’ talisman picking up a three game ban.

The 29-year-old went into the match with a tally of 14 yellow cards over the course of the campaign – one more would have seen him on the receiving end of the ban that would have carried into the 2019/2020 season.

Speaking after the game, Bruce told the media that he was disappointed with the nature of the 2-1 defeat to QPR but he will disregard the result as the fixture was an end of season formality.

He said: “They have all done well, I can’t criticise any of them.

“I am disregarding today, I have let players not play because of little injuries to Reach and Bannan we didn’t want him suspended.

“If he had played today he could have been suspended for three games and I couldn’t trust him to not get a yellow card so that’s why we didn’t play him.

“I can’t single anyone out because they have all responded. Last week we didn’t have anything to play for and we will disregard that.”

Bannan’s yellow card tally will be wiped for the start of the 2019/20 campaign.