'I could understand the disappointment': Steve Bruce FINALLY addresses Sheffield Wednesday fan fury
Steve Bruce has addressed the anger surrounding his Sheffield Wednesday exit after leaving to join Newcastle United.
The 58-year-old resigned as Owls boss on Monday before being announced as Magpies head coach on Wednesday morning.
The Owls remained silent around the announcement from the Magpies before releasing the following statement at midday.
"The Club is disappointed to learn via public statement issued by Newcastle United that it has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence," it read.
"Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the Club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United.
"The Club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice.
"No further comment will be made by the Club concerning this matter."
And Bruce, speaking to the press for the first time this morning as Toon head coach in China, alluded to his Wednesday departure.
The former Hull City manager admitted he can understand the fury from the Owls fans and insisted he enjoyed his time at the club.
He said: "I could understand the disappointment. I thoroughly enjoyed the five months I had at the club.”
He added: "A contract is a contract. It also applies when a manager resigns. I am disappointed as I thought it was in hand.
"It is the challenge of managing Newcastle United. That was the overriding factor for me to be as selfish as I was.”