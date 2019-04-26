Huddersfield Town linked with move for Sheffield Wednesday striker 

Huddersfield Town are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao.

The Examiner report that the Terriers are tracking the ten goal front man as a potential strike partner for Karlan Grant.

Town boss Jan Siewert is interested in the 25-year-old Portuguese striker, with Hull City’s Fraizer Campbell and Brentford’s Neal Maupay also identified as potential options.

Rumours earlier this month suggested that Wednesday could slap an £8million price tag on Joao, while Huddersfield have also been linked with Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood who could be a free agent at the end of the season if he is not offered a new contract.

The relegated Premier League club are expected to have a major squad overhaul as they prepare for life back in the Championship, while it's also expected to be a summer of transition and personnel changes at Hillsborough under Steve Bruce.