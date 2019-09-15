Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - In-form Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall register as Garry Monk makes winning start as Owls boss

Goals either side of half-time from strikers Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall eased Wednesday to their fourth win in seven Championship matches this season.

The result lifts the Owls up to ninth and means Huddersfield, under new management themselves in the form of Danny Cowlye, have recorded just one victory in their past 34 matches in all competitions.

Wednesday created the first opportunity in the fifth minute when Fletcher cleverly knocked the ball down to Adam Reach, whose left foot half volley forced Kamil Grabara into action.

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday

There was a lack of confidence and conviction to Huddersfield's play in the final third, with Trevoh Chalobah's weak strike from long range comfortably saved by Keiren Westwood.

Reach, deployed in the number 10 position in a 4-4-2 formation, fed Kadeem Harris in the 10th minute and he drove to the byline before whipping in a glorious delivery that was headed in by Fletcher in the six-yard box. It is the first time Fletcher has scored in three consecutive league matches since a run of five between May and September 2012 for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland.

A chorus of 'Garry Monk's barmy army' could be heard from Wednesday's sold-out away end as the visitors stood up well to the threat posed by Huddersfield.

Terence Kongolo poked a shot over the crossbar after exchanging passes with Fraizer Campbell.

The defender tried his luck again later on the in the half, cutting in from the left before fizzing a right foot shot from outside the box which Westwood spilled but Liam Palmer hacked the loose ball away to safety.

Moments later, Florent Hadergjonaj headed straight at Westwood from eight yards out following good approach by Karlan Grant to further frustrate the beleaguered hosts.

But Huddersfield had a lucky reprieve two minutes after half-time when Wednesday had a strong penalty appeal waved away. Jacob Murphy played a neat one-two with Fletcher and seemed to bundled to the ground by Terriers skipper Christopher Schindler, who made no attempt to win the ball, but referee Simon Hooper waved play on.

Fraizer Campbell fired straight at Westwood as the hosts pressed hard for a leveller.

Sam Hutchinson received the first yellow card of the afternoon after a robust challenge on Trevoh Chalobah 40 yards from his own goal.

Westwood came to the Owls' rescue in the 57th minute, producing a stunning stop diving to his right to keep out Kongolo's rasping drive following great play by substitute Juninho Bacuna.

At the other end, Fletcher continued to make a nuisance of himself and he laid the ball off to Reach, who turned sharply on the edge of the penalty area before dragging a shot narrowly wide.

Harris was a threat all afternoon and he brilliantly teed up Reach for a chance in the 66th minute but the attacking midfielder was denied by Grabara.

Wednesday kept on plugging away and grabbed a second through Winnall. Harris teed up Barry Bannan, making his 150th league start in Owls colours, and his lovely cross was glanced home by Winnall for his first goal since December 2017. It is Winnall's first Wednesday strike in two years.

As Huddersfield committed more bodies forward in the closing stages, they left themselves open at the back and Wednesday came close to increasing their advantage but Reach's fierce shot was deflected behind by Jonathan Hogg before Palmer fizzed in a cross which just evaded Fletcher at the back post.

Defeat means Huddersfield are winless in 10 matches against Wednesday (W0 D4 L6), though they did beat them on penalties in the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2017.

Huddersfield: Grabara; Hadergjonaj, Elphick, Schindler, Kongolo; Hogg, Chalobah, O’Brien (Bacuna 55); Diakhaby (Mpenza 55) Grant, Campbell. Substitutes: Schofield, Kachunga, Mounie, Stankovic, Brown.

Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Hutchinson, Bannan; Murphy (Winnall 60), Reach, Harris (Lee 86); Fletcher (Nuhiu 83). Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Luongo, Bates.