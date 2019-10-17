How Sheffield Wednesday plan to handle Cardiff City's physical approach

Former Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris

Neil Warnock's men, who are currently 11th in the Championship, are renowned for playing a direct brand of football.

One of their big strengths is set pieces as they have the aerial power of Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Robert Glatzel. Yet the Bluebirds average just 39 per cent possession this season - the second-lowest of any team in the league.

But Harris, who spent seven years at the Cardiff City Stadium, has backed Wednesday to deal with the threat Warnock's side will pose.

"A lot of the boys have played Cardiff a few times under the manager they have now, they know what to expect, so there hasn't been much I have had to say," Harris told The Star.

"Warnock has always implemented that (a physical game) and it will be no different to that on Friday. I think we can combat that and get a result."

Wednesday have won none of their last 11 away league matches in Wales (D5 L6).

But the Owls head to Cardiff in good heart, having won three out of Garry Monk's opening five league fixtures to move up to eighth in the standings, just three points adrift of leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Harris said: "I think we have done reasonably well so far, what I expected for us to be up and around it.

"We have go some good results and there's a couple of games where I think we could have got more, and we didn't. But we have responded in the next game every time.

"We are doing well, but I think there is a lot more to come from us, and that will come."

The 26-year-old is relishing the prospect of facing his former employers.

"I am close to a lot of the Cardiff boys, we had a very tight group there," said Harris. "I still keep in contact with a lot of the boys there, I am looking forward to seeing them on Friday.

"Cardiff have had a mixed start to the season. But look at Aston Villa last year, around Christmas time they were around 12th, and ended up getting promoted.

"After Christmas, the second half of the season is where you can see where you are going to end up."