How Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to drawing Bury in the Carabao Cup

Sheffield Wednesday will play cash-strapped Bury in the first round of the League Cup this season after their names were pulled out of the hat by John Barnes and Ray Parlour from a Morrisons supermarket in London.

By Alex Miller
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 11:21

Yes, all of that really happened. And as always, Wednesday fans were quick to take to social media to express their feelings.

Cash-strapped Bury, who were promoted to League One last season, will come to Hillsborough on the week commencing August 12.

Owls fans responded to the cup draw last night.