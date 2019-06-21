How Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to drawing Bury in the Carabao Cup
Sheffield Wednesday will play cash-strapped Bury in the first round of the League Cup this season after their names were pulled out of the hat by John Barnes and Ray Parlour from a Morrisons supermarket in London.
By Alex Miller
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 11:21
Yes, all of that really happened. And as always, Wednesday fans were quick to take to social media to express their feelings.
Cash-strapped Bury, who were promoted to League One last season, will come to Hillsborough on the week commencing August 12.