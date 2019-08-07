Hillsborough, the home of Sheffield Wednesday

How Sheffield Wednesday COULD line-up after deadline day - if these transfer rumours are true

Sheffield Wednesday face a race against time to secure last-minute deals with the transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 11:42

The Owls have signed four players this summer – Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Paul Jones, and fans are hopeful of more recruits.

Here, just for fun, we have put together a starting XI plus seven substitutes that could feature for Wednesday - if the transfer speculation is true. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. GK: Keiran Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Current club: Sheffield Wednesday

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. RB: Moses Odubajo (Sheffield Wednesday)

Current club: Sheffield Wednesday

Photo: Marc Atkins

3. CB: Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday)

Current club: Sheffield Wednesday

Photo: Harry Murphy

4. CB: Michael Hector (Chelsea)

Rumour source: Various

Photo: Nathan Stirk

