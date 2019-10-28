How Sheffield Wednesday compare to promotion rivals over last 46 games

Sheffield Wednesday have been in impressive form so far this season

Garry Monk has done well to continue the progress that the Owls made under Steve Bruce at the back end of last season, and the side have been in decent form for some time now.

We decided to have a look at the Championship table over the last 46 games – the equivalent of a full Championship season.

The table shows that of the 18 teams that played in the second tier this season and last, only a few have amassed more points than Wednesday.

As a rule of thumb 75 points tends to guarantee a play-off place, though the benchmark is often slightly lower. The numbers therefore suggest that the Owls could well be in with a shot of promotion come the end of the season if they can maintain or slightly improve their total.

You can see the 46 game table below.