How Sheffield Wednesday changing room has reacted to Steve Bruce's potential Newcastle United move
Steve Bruce has been at Sheffield Wednesday’s training ground this morning ahead of his possible move to Newcastle United.
The 58-year-old has reportedly taken training as normal despite Newcastle United becoming increasingly confident they will secure Bruce’s services.
Newcastle are hopeful they’ll secure the Sheffield Wednesday boss as their new manager before the weekend, following a busy day of talks yesterday.
The Star revealed yesterday that Bruce informed the Owls that he wishes to leave the club, in order to fulfil the dream of managing his boyhood side in the Premier League.
Sheffield Wednesday’s players enjoyed a day off yesterday after flying back from their pre-season training trip to Portugal the previous day.
But the squad are back training in Sheffield today and it doesn’t seem like the rumours surrounding Bruce have had any effects on morale.
Striker Fernando Forestieri uploaded an Instagram video earlier this morning of Liam Palmer and and Atdhe Nuhiu enjoying a game of short cricket inside the dressing room.
Fans will be hopeful that the rumours don’t affect the players as they prepare for pre-season friendlies against Lincoln City and Stocksbridge tomorrow.
Some fans have called on the players to use Bruce’s potential move as a platform to ‘spur them on’ to a successful season.
Sheffield Wednesday fan Joe Crann tweeted: “If he does go - which is looking very, very likely now - then I hope the #SWFC players take that as a massive challenge to have a killer 2019/20...
“I hope it spurs them on to show Bruce what he could’ve been involved in. Would hate to see it derail things.”
The two clubs are still discussing the compensation package regarding the release of Bruce, who signed a one-year rolling contract with Wednesday.
Figures of between £1-5m have been bandied around in the national media in the last few days. But despite reports suggesting that Newcastle would only have to pay a figure closer to the bottom of that price range, The Star understands that any financial package would be significantly higher than £1m.