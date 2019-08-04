How many players Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen would like to sign before deadline-day

The Wednesday chief has spoken of the importance of the Championship club of bringing in further reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes on Thursday.

Speaking after their opening-day 3-1 win over Reading, Bullen said: "It is good he (Chansiri) was at the game and it will be nice to get a chat with him for five or 10 minutes and see exactly where we stand.

"It is a big four or five days and we are hopeful of getting another couple of faces in the door. But when there are good players available, other clubs are looking as well.

"We have to be very careful in the way we spend whatever money we have to spend."

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that there will be some outgoings, with Lucas Joao reportedly attracting the interest of Reading and Bristol City.

"The chairman will inform me when there is anything concrete," stressed Bullen, who admits they may have to let "one or two" forwards leave the club. "We are aware a couple of clubs have shown interest in Lucas.

"We have just got be ready, should anything happen, to react positively and bring people in that we feel may benefit the squad and give us that little more strength in depth."

Joao claimed the Owls' third goal deep into added on time at the Madejski Stadium.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullen said: "Lucas is the sort of player who can get you out of your seat one minute and then sit you straight back down the next second.

"But that is what you find, nine times out of ten, with really talented footballers. I was screaming at him to get back in shape and then get up when dumped on the floor.

"Then, though, his touch and finish were fantastic."

When quizzed on the managerial situation, Bullen said: "I have heard nothing at all. I just prepare for Barnsley until anything changes.

"We have kept things as simple as possible. Kept the message to the players simple, just to get the basics right and let their abilities take care of themselves."

The Scot, who made 148 appearances during a four-year spell with the Owls as a player, has reiterated his desire to land the Wednesday job on a full-time basis.

"If the chairman goes with me, then I feel I'm ready for it," he said. "I am very privileged to be doing it at the moment.