How many minutes EVERY Sheffield Wednesday player has clocked up so far - intriguing results

How many minutes each Sheffield Wednesday player has played this season

Sheffield Wednesday have competed in both the Championship and Carabao Cup in the early stages of the season – but which players have appeared the most?

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 10:06 am
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 11:32 am

Courtesy of data from WyScout, we've ranked each Owls player from lowest to highest based on minutes accumulated in the League and Cup. Click and scroll through the pages to find out – it makes for interesting reading:

1. David Bates - 90 minutes

Championship: 0 | Carabao Cup: 90

2. Jordan Rhodes - 153 minutes

Championship: 38 | Carabao Cup: 115

3. Fernando Forestieri - 164 minutes

Championship: 147 | Carabao Cup: 17

4. Sam Winnall - 176 minutes

Championship: 113 | Carabao Cup: 176

