How many Championship minutes EVERY Sheffield Wednesday player has played this season
Sheffield Wednesday have fielded a number of first-team players in Championship this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Steve Bruce's side?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes each Owls player has played in the seond-tier this campaign:
1. David Jones
Minutes played: 15
Getty
2. Joost van Aken
Minutes played: 61
Getty
3. Achraf Lazaar
Minutes played: 130
Getty
4. Sam Winnall
Minutes played: 177
Getty
View more