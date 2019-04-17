How many Championship minutes EVERY Sheffield Wednesday player has played this season?

Sheffield Wednesday have fielded a number of first-team players in Championship this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Steve Bruce's side?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes each Owls player has played in the seond-tier this campaign:

Minutes played: 15

1. David Jones

Minutes played: 61

2. Joost van Aken

Minutes played: 130

3. Achraf Lazaar

Minutes played: 177

4. Sam Winnall

