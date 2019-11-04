How Garry Monk's first ten games at Sheffield Wednesday compare with his starts at his previous clubs

1 . Sheffield Wednesday - P10 W4 D3 L3

Opening his reign with a 2-0 win over struggling Huddersfield, Monk's most impressive Owls wins has come in a 4-1 blitz at his former club Middlesbrough. His Wednesday were robbed of a win at Cardiff and are unbeaten in the league at home. They sit four points from the top of the table.

Photo: George Wood

