How Garry Monk's first ten games at Sheffield Wednesday compare with his starts at his previous clubs

A record of four wins, three draws and three defeats in his first 10 competitive matches as Sheffield Wednesday boss has seen them build one of the most impressive defensive reputations in the Championship.
The loss saw the Owls fall from the play-off places but they sit just four points from leaders Leeds and can leapfrog Monk’s old club Swansea by beating them at Hillsborough this weekend.
But how does the start compare with those he has had elsewhere? Let’s take a look..
1. Sheffield Wednesday - P10 W4 D3 L3
Opening his reign with a 2-0 win over struggling Huddersfield, Monk's most impressive Owls wins has come in a 4-1 blitz at his former club Middlesbrough. His Wednesday were robbed of a win at Cardiff and are unbeaten in the league at home. They sit four points from the top of the table.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright:
2. Birmingham City - W4 D1 L4
Starting out with back-to-back defeats to old club Boro and old foes Cardiff, Monk then recorded three straight clean sheet wins to drag Birmingham up the table. The highlight of his first ten matches was a 2-1 win over high-flying Sheffield United.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
3. Middlesbrough - W6 D2 L2
Garry Monk's Boro conceded only three goals in their first eight matches, winning six of their first 10 together. There were good wins against Sheffield United and Bolton and the run included two League Cup games, the second of which saw them sneak past Aston Villa.
Photo: Ker Robertson
Copyright:
4. Leeds United - W5 D1 L4
Given the brief of rebuilding a war-torn Leeds United, Monk started with two league losses, to QPR and Birmingham. They were interspersed by an eye-catching 7-6 League Cup win at Fleetwood. 2-0 wins at Hillsborough and Cardiff City proved to be the highlights.
Photo: Harry Murphy
Copyright: