A 'super computer' has been at it again. What does it predict for Garry Monk and Sheffield Wednesday?

How the Championship table is predicted to finish - is it good or bad news for Sheffield Wednesday?

Another 'super computer' has predicted how the Championship will shape up at the end of the campaign. Yes - I know what you're thinking but it's worth a try anyway, right?

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:45 am

Garry Monk’s arrival has lifted Sheffield Wednesday into the promotion picture with hopes of securing a play-off place. TalkSport’s Super Computer has forecasted where the Owls and the rest of their Championship rivals will finish. Click and scroll through the page to find out where:

1. Barnsley (24th) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 23rd

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Reading (23rd) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 19th

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Luton Town (22nd) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 21st

Photo: Stephen Pond

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Wigan Athletic (21st)

Current league position: 20th

Photo: PA

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6