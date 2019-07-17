'Hope the Blades beat Newcastle twice': Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Steve Bruce joins 'boyhood club'
Steve Bruce has been appointed Newcastle United manager on a three-year-deal - prompting a quick response from Sheffield Wednesday fans.
The Owls have remained tight-lipped on Bruce's switch to St James' Park after the Magpies confirmed his arrival but fans alike have not.
Here is the best of the fan reaction from around social media:
Mathew Seamarks: Would he be going if his boyhood club was Altrincham?
@Peal07: Poor decision by Bruce I think, could have been a legend at Hillsborough and instead, he’ll be left without a job, his “huge bonus” and any respect he still has by Xmas. What he’s done to The Owls is nothing short of disgusting. #nufc #swfc #snake
@themunchkin2011: Good riddance Bruce you snake after everything we did for you and our chairman, hope you get sacked before Christmas #swfc
David Ellis: Give it till Christmas. Hope blades beat em twice
@matt_spriggs: For me now re the Steve Bruce situation, we move on. It's done and dusted. The focus now should be getting a replacement in asap and preparing for the new season. Over to you Mr Chansiri. You have my full backing. #swfc #inchansiriwetrust #wawaw #nufc
@haddington: Amazed by the whole Bruce saga. I really hope Newcastle only win 2 games all season. #swfc
Tommy Mee: Enjoy it while it lasts. He won’t see all three years of the contract out.