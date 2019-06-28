Highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday youngster pens new deal
Sheffield Wednesday prospect Ben Hughes has committed his immediate future to the club after agreeing a new deal this afternoon.
By Alex Miller
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 17:09
The 19-year-old winger, who can also play at right-back, is highly thought of at Hillsborough and spent the final months of last season on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough Trinity.
Hughes finished as Wednesday’s Under-18s top goalscorer in 2016/17 and signed his first professional contract with the Owls in May 2018.
He may well feature in the Owls’ first round Carabao Cup match on August 13, when they welcome Bury.