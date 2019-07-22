"He's a class act": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rumours that Chris Coleman is to take over as manager
Former Wales and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has been installed as the new favourite to take the Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job.
Coleman, 49, oversaw the Welsh national side’s historic run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 before a gamble on the Sunderland job went south as they suffered relegation from the Championship in 2018.
The manager was one of the central figures of a Netflix documentary that became part of the national conversation as it captured much of the torrid season.
He cut his teeth as manager at Fulham, where he oversaw a ninth-placed Premier League finish, before a short stint in Spain with Real Sociedad was followed by a difficult tenure at Coventry City.
Greek side AEL came calling, though he resigned citing financial difficulties after just six months in charge, which led him to Wales, the job he is perhaps best known for, and subsequently Sunderland.
His last job, in China, saw him sacked after just under one year by Hebei China Fortune, where he managed the likes of Javier Mascherano and Ezequiel Lavezzi.
The rumours have prompted a pretty mixed response from Sheffield Wednesday fans.