Sheffield Wednesday players in pre-season

Here's where Sheffield Wednesday rank in the Championship pre-season table

Sheffield Wednesday rounded off their pre-season campaign on Sunday - but how do their results compare to their Championship rivals?

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 13:06

*Includes publicised behind closed doors friendlies. Here, using the usual key of three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero for a defeat, we rank every second-tier club's pre-season record in order to give us a rough idea of how the Whites’ promotion rivals are shaping up ahead of this weekend's big kick-off. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Queens Park Rangers (24th)

P4 W1 D0 L1 GD-3 = 3 points

2. Fulham (23rd)

P5 W1 D1 L3 GD-3 = 4 points

3. West Bromwich Albion (22nd)

P4 W1 D2 L1 GD+1 = 5 points

4. Hull City (21st)

P5 W1 D3 L1 GD-1 = 6 points

