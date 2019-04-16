Here's the surprise odds bookmakers are offering for Sheffield Wednesday to be promoted to the Premier League

Sheffield Wednesday's playoff hopes have taken a hit in recent weeks - however the bookies are still taking bets on a possible Premier League promotion.

In a weekend full of drama, action and intrigue, the promotion picture has shifted - and so too have the odds with the bookmakers - who believe Owls remain in the hunt. Click and scroll through the pages to discover Wednesday and their second-tier rivals' current promotion odds:

Despite drawing to relegation-threatened Wigan on Sunday, the Canaries remain heavy favourites to seal promotion and the league title this campaign.

Sheffield United's slip up against Millwall saw Leeds take full advantage at home to Wednesday, where their odds shortened, making them slight favourites for automatic promotion.

Despite Millwall's late leveller on Saturday, the bookmakers are still predicting it to be a close finish between the Blades and Leeds.

The Championship's in form team, Villa look destined for a playoff spot. And with the form they're in, you wouldn't bet against them to win it.

With West Brom unlikely to threaten the automatic spots and are in no danger of slipping out the top six, they're already preparing themselves for a playoff campaign.

Despite both Derby and Middlesbrough breathing down their necks, the Robins have the points on the board and remain favourites for 6th spot.

Boro dropped out of the top six after six defeat on the spin. However, back-to-back wins against Bolton and Hull places them just one point outside the playoffs.

Now firmly back in playoff contention after hammering Bolton 4-0, the Rams are just two points outside the top six.

While making the playoffs is still unlikely, the bookmakers are offering odds of 250/1 with the potential of finishing the season on 71 points - if they win their final five fixtures.