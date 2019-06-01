Here is everything Norwich City chief Stuart Webber had to say on their interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes spent last season on loan with the Canaries, hitting nine goals in 40 appearances to help fire the Norfolk club to the Championship title.Speaking to The Pink Un, Webber admitted Norwich "would love" to sign Rhodes on a permanent basis.But Webber conceded the club may have to look elsewhere to strengthen their attacking options.He said: "First of all, we never had the option to buy him, in writing. We couldn't agree that last summer so we didn't have it. It was just a straight forward loan. So it's not like we've tried to renegotiate that, it never existed."It's a difficult one with Jordan because he did so well for us, on and off the pitch. When we talk in terms of the cultural architects within the group, which we've spent a lot of time developing, that's so important, that people get what we want to be."He was an unbelievable leader in that and people will never - unless you're in the building every day - appreciate what he gave to this club - in terms of other than the important goals he scored, which were there for all to see."So if there was a way we could bring him back that would be great but at the same time, he's 29, he's got two years left on his contract at Wednesday, their valuation of him last summer was outrageous and that will be pretty high again.