'He'll jump at the chance' - Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce tipped to take 'dream' Newcastle United job by fellow candidate Sam Allardyce
Former Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce has revealed that he turned down the chance to succeed Rafael Benitez at the club, and that Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Bruce would be keen to take the position.
Speculation has continued to intensify over the last 24 hours, with a number of media outlets reporting that Bruce – the bookies 1/5 favourite for the job – is edging closer to a St James’ Park switch, with less than a month to go until the 2019/20 Championship season begins.
Speaking to radio station talkSPORT (via the Guardian), ex-England boss Allardyce claimed he had been offered the position, but turned it down. He said: “I was very flattered that I was considered but it’s that thing…‘don’t go back.’
“It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting, but it wasn’t for me. I politely said ‘no’. I never got to talk to Mike (Ashley). My agent contacted me, I had a think about it and a quick look at the situation and thanked them very much.”
The 64-year-old went to claim that Owls boss Bruce would be eager to take the vacant managerial position, and said: “If he gets offered the job, I’ll think he’ll jump at the chance. I think it would be one of his dreams to manage his hometown club.”
Losing their manager so close to the new season would certainly be a bitter pill for Owls fans to swallow, and despite Bruce refuting the claims on more than one occasion, the club are yet to issue a statement regarding the current situation. Further reports have surfaced suggesting the 58-year-old could be offered a hefty £60 million should he take the Magpies job, which could prove further incentive to leave Wednesday in the coming days.