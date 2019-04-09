Heartwarmimg moment Sheffield Wednesday mascots make a disabled young fan’s day

This is the heartwarming moment Barney and Ozzie Owl made a disabled young Sheffield Wednesday fan’s day.

Finley Ackroyd was at Hillsborough with his family on Saturday to watch as Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa.

Finley with his heroes - Credit: @Hayley38326608

Despite the disappointing result, it was a night to remember for young Finley as he met his heroes Barney and Ozzie Owl.

The five-year-old’s mum shared heartwarming footage of the two mascots coming over to greet the young fan, hugging them both before having his picture taken with them, on Twitter.

Hayley said her son, who suffers from Diplegic Cerebral Palsy, has loved watching the two mascots on YouTube and met them for the first time last month at his first Owls match.

She said: “Sheffield Wednesday have been amazing as they've helped organise for Finley to meet the two mascots at the gate for the match tonight and go near the tunnel.

“He’ll also get to have his picture taken with the Sheffield Wednesday photographer.

“Finley was so excited to meet them as you can tell from the video. He was shouting them all through the game and they even signed a T-shirt for him.”

Finley was born 16 weeks early, weighing just 1lb and 3oz, and uses a wheelchair as a result of suffering from CP.

Hayley said her son watches the mascots ‘all day long' on YouTube and ‘pretends he's little Ozzie’ when he’s at home.

The football-mad youngster has also had his wheelchair signed by Sheffield Wednesday stars Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper.