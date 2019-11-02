Heartbreak at the death: Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from the late, late defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Wednesday thought they had won it when substitute Jacob Murphy headed home from close range in the 82nd minute before snap Rovers returns broke Owls hearts.
Who stood out and who had a stinker in Lancashire? Let’s take a look at the ratings..
1. Keiren Westwood - 7
Made a number of good saves either side of half-time, the pick of which denied the head of Gallagher early on. Collected a handful of aerial balls with little fuss. It's been an impressive return to the side - he can count himself unlucky in conceding twice.
2. Liam Palmer - 6
Allowed Downing too much space on a couple of occasions early doors but grew into it and largely shut him out as the game went on.
3. Dominic Iorfa - 7
Another solid performance from Iorfa, who's pace at the back is so important to Wednesday. Was unlucky not to see his header blocked off the line just before the half-hour mark. Could he have done more to stop the late flurry?
4. Julian Borner - 7
The first half that saw a Borner that looked like a defender playing a league below his level. An ocean of calm again, it can't be ignored that he was on the scene for Blackburn's two late goals.
