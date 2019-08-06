"He never really kicked on": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to the departure of Lucas Joao
Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao is on his way to Reading for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m and £7m.
It brings to an end a four year spell at Hillsborough, during which the 25-year-old developed a reputation as a super sub, with 16 of his 26 goals for the club coming from the bench.
The Owls have been keen to shed some weight from their roster of six first team forwards and having attracted interest from Bristol City as well as Reading in recent weeks, it appeared Joao was a player likely to be moved on.
He leaves having scored with his final touch for the Owls, burying a well-taken effort at the home of his new side on Saturday.
The departure has split opinion among Wednesday fans, with social media debate centring on his perceived work rate and goal scoring ability.