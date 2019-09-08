'He is passionate and demanding' - New Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk opens up on Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri
New Owls boss Garry Monk is looking forward to working with chairman Dejphon Chansiri as he aims to revive the Championship club's fortunes.
Monk, who guided Birmingham to a 17th-placed finish last season after a nine-point deduction, was appointed Wednesday's new permanent manager on Friday afternoon.
He takes over an Owls team currently sitting in 11th position after three victories and three defeats from their opening six fixtures.
The former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough chief has been challenged to propel Wednesday into the promotion picture by owner Chansiri, who is still targeting automatic promotion.
When asked about Thai businessman Chansiri, Monk told The Star: "He is very good. He is passionate and demanding.
"The main thing that shone through was that he is very straight and honest and talking how it is. That is how I like to work.
"I have been in some places where there have been too many voices and too many things going on and other people and agendas may be different.
Whatever they may be throughout the club. But he is very straight-talking and I like that.
"I am very straight and honest about things and it is black and white. It is the same as players; when you have clarity and know exactly where you are at, at each club, you can perform and play to your best as there are no grey areas. That is what I liked about him."
The length of Monk's contract was not disclosed at his unveiling last week.
Lee Bullen, who held the fort as caretaker after Steve Bruce quit the club, will stay on as part of Monk's backroom team. But the 40-year-old has not ruled out bringing in additional coaching staff in the future.
Monk's first match in charge will be at Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town on Sunday, September 15.