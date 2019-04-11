George Boyd opens up on his return from Sheffield Wednesday exile and falling in love with football again

Football is a funny old game but it’s a fickle one too, as George Boyd knows only too well.

The winger is back in the first team at Sheffield Wednesday and back among the goals after netting against Nottingham Forest in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win.

It’s not been a straightforward season for the 33-year-old though, after he was frozen out by previous manager Jos Luhukay – a time he says made him fall back in love with the game.

“Everyone wants to play football and when that is taken away from you it is hard,” Boyd told the Star.

“Once you miss playing every Saturday and you are stuck at home you fall back in love with the game really and you don’t take anything for granted.”

Boyd’s return to favour under Steve Bruce, who he has worked with before at Hull City, has come at a good time if he is to earn a new contract at Hillsborough with his current deal due to expire in the summer.

While contract talks have not yet taken place, Boyd says he is relaxed for now and his focus is all on Wednesday.

“I’m quite calm, what will happen will happen,” he said.

“I’m sure everyone at the club will sit down at the end so we’ll see what happens.

“Just to win the games and a few more goals would be lovely. The results have proved that we should have been here in the first place really.

“That’s the frustrating thing - if we had done that the whole season then we would be in the top two, but we will take that into next season and you never know.”