Gary Hooper sends emotional message to fans after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Striker Gary Hooper has thanked Sheffield Wednesday fans in an emotional message after leaving the club on the final day of the season.

The forward was released by Wednesday along with five other senior players at the end of their contracts at Hillsborough.

Daniel Pudil, Almen Abdi, George Boyd, Marco Matias and David Jones all left yesterday, while fellow out of contract players Keiren Westwood and Kieran Lee are thought to be part of manager Steve Bruce’s plans for next season.

A deal is on the table for goalkeeper Westwood, while defender Liam Palmer will also need a new deal if he is to stay at the club next season.

Hooper, who played a total of 143 games for Wednesday, leaves the club after three and a half years.

He signed on a loan deal from Norwich in January 2016 before moving to Hillsborough permanently.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the MLS, while fans of former club Celtic are also calling for his return.

Hooper thanked Wednesday fans for their support as he posted on Twitter: “After 3 1/2 years my time @swfc has come to an end.

“I have really enjoyed my time here and would like to thank the fans for their amazing support and to the club for looking after me so well. I’m now looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”