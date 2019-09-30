Garry Monk on team selection dilemma for Hull City clash in 'tough week' for Sheffield Wednesday
Garry Monk will decide today on his starting line-up for tomorrow’s trip to Hull City after Saturday’s resounding win at Middlesbrough left him with much to ponder.
Wednesday, who make the trip East ahead of Wigan’s visit to Hillsborough on Saturday, laid on a 4-1 first-half blitz at the Riverside in what was their best performance of the season so far.
And in navigating the three fixtures, it is up to Monk to decide whether to rotate certain players or continue the momentum with a similar line-up.
The 40-year-old, who praised the performances of several of his players after the win, admitted he would have to take a look at the squad’s recovery before making a call.
He said “I think we put a lot of effort into that and we had to show a lot of character and fight in that second half to make sure we maintained where we were.
“They had a couple of chances where they could have made it closer, we had another opportunity where we could have increased the distance, but we had to fight hard all the way to the end.”
Sam Hutchinson, who remains a yellow card away from suspension, was substituted after 41 minutes after suffering a knock to his knee. Monk said he may still feature, however, and there may be a return to action for skipper Tom Lees after a hamstring injury.
“I’ll have a good look at them tomorrow,” Monk said on Saturday.
“It’s a tough week for us, but good teams, when they get a good result, they have to back it up again with a positive result.
“Whenever you show a negative one you have to show a reaction so that’s the standard we have to push.
“We’ll make a decision come Monday for Tuesday.”